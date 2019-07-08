DEFIANCE, Ohio — A Hicksville, Ohio man died Sunday when a mower he was riding on rolled into a pond on his property, according to our news partner, WANE-TV.
Police and medics were called around 7:20 p.m. to a property at 1021 Spencerville Road in Hicksville.
According to a Defiance County Sheriff’s Office report, 54-year-old Dayle E. Sather was operating a mower along a pond on the property when it rolled into a pond. Sather was pronounced dead at the scene, WANE said.
Spencerville Road is just across the Indiana-Ohio state line.
No other information was released.
