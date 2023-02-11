AUBURN — DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court Thursday hosted a ceremony celebrating another graduate of the program and recognized the contributions of the Concord Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star for their support since the program was launched five years ago.
Led by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm, the DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court began serving veterans involved with DeKalb County courts in March 2018 and serves as an alternative to traditional case processing of veterans who are offenders.
Successful completion of the program allows eligible participants the opportunity to have their charges dismissed, be granted a reduction from a felony to a misdemeanor, or to not have a further sentence imposed. Participants agree to complete a substance-abuse and/or mental health treatment program, remain alcohol- and drug-free, meet with a veteran mentor and complete other program requirements as determined by the veterans court team.
The graduating veteran recognized Thursday requested to remain anonymous for this article.
Retired Command Sergeant Major Charlie Cox, who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, was the guest speaker.
Cox spoke of the challenges he faced transitioning to the civilian world after 26 years of active duty.
“I was scared to death,” Cox admitted.
“I had no clue how to handle that.”
Cox said he did well for about six or seven years.
Cox admitted he already was “an alcoholic-waiting-to-happen.”
“Coming into that environment and being gone that time, when you get back, all you want to do is have fun. And then you’ve got everybody else that’s looking at you. They want to buy you a beer. They knew you made a sacrifice, so you drank that beer,” Cox said.
“So when I drank, I drank.”
“I found myself in a cycle and I didn’t realize it,” Cox said.
“I was in a cycle. I had created that cycle.”
Ultimately, Cox enrolled in a Veterans Affairs program.
“I started looking in that mirror … and figuring out, ‘I’ve got to figure out a way to have that purpose that I had before.’”
He encouraged the veterans court participants also to look in the mirror and to listen to those in the program who care about them.
“Just like I always used to tell my soldiers, ‘Do the right thing and do that thing right. That’s all you’ve got to do. Look in the mirror,” Cox said.
“Good luck. Stick in the program and look in that mirror every morning. ‘What am I going to do today that’s right?’”
DeKalb County Deputy Bret Parker reminded the graduate that he still has the support of those involved in the program.
“What I’m saying is, you start getting off track, reach out. We’re still here,” Parker told him.
Probation officer Bailee Grayless presented the graduate with his certificate.
She acknowledged there were times the graduate was frustrated and things did not always go the way he hoped.
“But you pushed through and you made it, so I’m very proud of you,” she told him.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe presented the graduate with an order of dismissal in the graduate’s criminal case.
He commended programs like veterans court led by Grimm and a problem-solving court headed by DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller.
“It’s great to see programs like the one Judge Grimm has here and the one Judge Squiller has put together across the hall to open up some of the tool box so that we don’t have to rely on just punishment to seek justice,” Blythe said.
Offering closing remarks, Grimm told the graduate he had fulfilled every obligation of the program with grace, style and integrity.
“More importantly though, you’ve contributed something to my life and I want you to know that I appreciate that,” Grimm said.
“I watched you, from when you first came in here, become a totally different man,” Grimm told the graduate.
“I don’t know whether you just went back to the man you had been at one time before, or whether you really became a different man. But I will tell you this. I like what you are now.”
“You always need to do the right, honorable thing at the right time for the right reasons,” Grimm said.
“You’ve found the right route now and I’m immensely proud of you.”
Grimm said there always will be temptations and challenges.
“Remember, we’re always here ... It is not weak to reach out for help. It is appropriate to draw strength from others,” Grimm added.
Grimm concluded by presenting the graduate with a special patch, telling him, “It is a great pleasure to have gone through this process with you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.