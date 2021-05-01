WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School sports and entertainment marketing class is participating in the Reach and Teach Campus Tour national contest.
During the competition, which has taken place throughout the semester, the class has created its own entertainment broadcast that will premiere on the Reach and Teach Youtube Channel on Monday at 7 p.m.
The winning school will receive a $1,000 grant for the classroom. The winner will be chosen based on number of views, a rubric from the organization, and a review from a professional panel of judges.
During the duration of the project, students had lessons on goal-setting, target marketing, strategic planning, budgeting, operations, sponsorships, selling and promotions.
The class was able to secure a title sponsorship from Big Red Sports and a segment sponsorship from C.L. Johnson Landscaping.
The class sold a total of $425 in sponsorships for the project and voted to donate the money to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.
The contest runs from May 3-21. The class encourages people to help students win the contest by viewing their entertainment broadcast at https://youtu.be/hrufl2cbOyc.
