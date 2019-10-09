WATERLOO — Families and community members are invited to attend the Waterloo Elementary School PTO fundraiser Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
The PTO is raising money to buy updated playground equipment that is accessible for all students.
Students were challenged to seek sponsors or donations. On Thursday, those who have raised at least $20 will be invited to walk laps with their families around the school’s new outdoor track.
There will be prizes for the top three students who raise the most money.
The class that raises the most will have a pizza party.
Representatives from local police, fire and rescue agencies will attend Thursday’s family event, and there will be a K-9 demonstration.
Bubba’s BBQ will be on hand for those who wish to purchase food.
