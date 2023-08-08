Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests from Aug. 4-5, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
William Knapp, 55, of the 4300 block of C.R. 41, Auburn, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery and intimidation, both Level 5 felonies.
Kristopher Kropp, 56, of the 2000 block of Ida Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Aug. 4 by Garrett Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, all Class A misdemeanors.
Bradley Rice, 51, of the 1300 block of C.R. 13, Corunna, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
Nathan Waggoner, 26, of the 500 block of West 2nd Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Aug. 5 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Felger, 43, of the 1500 block of Crescent Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Aug. 5 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bridgette Michalski, 29, of the 500 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging dealing cocaine or narcotic drug (fentanyl), a Level 2 felony; and unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Javis Asher, 24, of the 6100 block North, C.R. 675 West, Orland, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Aug. 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony.
