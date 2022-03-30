AUBURN — With no opposition, it was over in 15 minutes after months of discussion.
The Auburn Plan Commission gave final approval Tuesday night to Andrew Dircksen, owner of Auburn Animal Care Clinic, to proceed with the construction of a new facility at 2222 Hunters Cove, located at the corner of S.R. 8 and C.R. 35.
Dircksen, who has owned the property for the past three years, first brought the project forward last fall. Since then, modifications have been made to the original plan to meet recommendations from the city.
The current plan was approved with one condition, which has already been met by Dircksen. With approval of the condition, Dircksen will now allow an easement from his parking lot to a neighboring lot once it is utilized.
Dircksen, who opened his current clinic in 1989 at 1303 E. 7th St., said his practice has simply outgrown its current location. The new location will double the size of the practice.
Dircksen said after the meeting Tuesday night that he wasn’t exactly sure when construction of the new facility would begin.
The new single-story building will be 6,760 square feet with 38 parking spaces. It will feature lobby areas for canine and feline patients, seven exam rooms, two surgery rooms, one dental room, one laboratory, one x-ray room, a staff lounge, a pharmacy, a consultation room and various storage spaces and offices. There will be an entrance/exit at the southwest corner of the lot — this will be used primarily during end of the life services, where clients are afforded privacy. There will be another entrance/exit at the northeast corner of the building.
Kellie Knauer, administrator of building, planning and development for the City of Auburn, said the proposed plan met all of the city’s Auburn 2040 initiatives and complies with all zoning standards.
The board agreed unanimously that the clinic development plan is consistent with the Auburn Comprehensive Plan.
Joe Gabet, of ForeSight Consulting LLC, said he believes they have come up with a plan that works and fits the location.
“This has been discussed back and forth many times. We have gone through many problems over the past few months,” Don Myers, president of the commission said. “It is time to put it to bed. I believe it is a good plan personally.”
The approval of the new construction was the only issue on the Auburn Plan Commission’s agenda during the special meeting Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.