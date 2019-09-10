BLUFFTON — The DeKalb Baron Brigade marching band swept all three caption awards in Class B at the On the Banks of the Wabash contest at Bluffton High School Saturday.
The Baron Brigade won for general effect, music and visual effect in its first-place effort.
Leo took second place and Huntington North placed third. Participation awards went to East Noble, Columbia City and Bishop Dwenger.
“The amount of passion and energy they displayed on the field was awesome,” said Baron Brigade director Shanna Lank. “You could see the look of excitement and happiness as they performed.
“The smiles after the first impact with the stands erupted to gorgeous moments created in the ballad,” she said. “It was fun to watch them truly enjoy themselves.”
“Being up on the podium, you could see how hard we wanted to succeed,” said drum major Erica Ellert. “You could see the passion and excitement in everyone’s eyes. We were ready to rock the field, and we did.”
Lank said this past week was devoted to achieving great balance and blend in the show.
“Essentially, no one person should stick out above the ensemble,” Lank explained. “They played the way we have rehearsed, and that’s always a reward experience. Sometimes, that can be difficult with all the emotions that come with performing.”
Future performances will incorporate more of the contest show each week.
“We will look to add a little extra next week and continue to do so until the full show is on the field,” Lank said. “Along with that, we are going to get stronger, better and more confident as the season progresses.
“Each week consists of a new set of judges with new critique to help us create a better show,” she added. “The community will guide our rehearsals for the season, and we will go from there.”
Lank thanked the bands’ fans for their support at Saturday’s show.
“To hear the way the stands erupted after the first impact was unbelievably amazing,” she said. “You helped the kids set the field on fire. Thank you for your love and support.”
Homestead, which swept the caption awards in Class A, also captured the grand champion award across all classes. Northrop placed second in Class A.
Woodlan swept the caption awards on the way to a first-place finish in Open Class D. Adams Central was second and Triton was third. Participation awards went to Bremen, Whitko and Eastside.
In Class C, Concordia placed first, winning for best music. Angola took second, winning the award for best general effect. Norwell was third, winning the category of best visual effect.
Snider took first in Scholastic Class A, sweeping all the caption awards. New Haven was second, and South Side was third. Wayne received a participation award.
Heritage won for best general effect and placed first in Scholastic Class B. Manchester won best music and placed second. Those bands shared the best visual effect award.
