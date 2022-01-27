Well, we are a few weeks into the new year and in my last column I threw out a co-parenting challenge for you. Did you accept the challenge?
I hope you did, but I also want you to know that it is normal to get discouraged, especially if you are not seeing change yet, but have begun the work. A turtle moves slowly, but if he keeps moving, he will reach his destination. It is kind of the same for making changes in co-parenting. All of the effort, no matter how small, is still effort towards the hopeful destination of respectful and responsible co-parenting.
If you are in the middle of high conflict co-parenting (as an example), there will be several things that will need to be changed, but you won’t see it the first time you put in any effort.
I have a co-parenting coaching client, who recently told me “I want to say just forget it.” I think that is a very common and relatable statement for anyone in the middle of difficult co-parenting, but obviously, I told her “just forget it” is not an option, nor is “I give up.” I’m glad she didn’t forget about it, or give up putting in the effort, because she is now seeing change in the direction of her co-parenting relationship and journey, and you can too.
I have said before in previous columns, that this co-parenting thing is hard work, but it is for and about the kids. It is even harder work for children to have to navigate through their parents co-parenting if it is anything less than respectful and responsible. That is why I put the challenge of following the four formula parts to respectful and responsible co-parenting.
At a few weeks into the new year, I am still doing pretty good on my personal challenge list? How are you doing on this challenge?
Do not beat yourself up if you have neglected the challenge. Tomorrow is a new day, for a new start towards a new and different co-parenting journey, for your child(ren).
I hope you all have a great week.
Kari Clemmer, a DeKalb High School graduate, is author and instructor of The Co-Parenting Workshop and instructs court ordered co-parenting education and is a co-parenting coach in Dallas. E-mail Kari.clemmer@aol.com with questions or comments..
