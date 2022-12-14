AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday delayed a decision on an initial step that must be taken before tax abatement requests from two solar companies can be considered.
Thalassa Energy Project LLC and Sculpin Solar LLC each have submitted applications for tax phase-in on projects they hope to develop in DeKalb County.
According to Thalassa’s application, the proposed project would be located in Wilmington Township. According to the application, Thalassa Energy owns 231 acres, holds options to purchase another 390 acres and leases 581 acres.
Thalassa’s proposed project has an estimated cost of $137-177 million, not including land acquisition, its application states.
Sculpin’s proposed project would be located on 1,800 acres in Stafford and Wilmington Townships, according to a project introduction.
In its tax abatement application, Sculpin said the estimated project cost, not including land acquisition, is $192 million.
The DeKalb County Tax Abatement Committee, made up of council president Rick Ring, and council members Dave Yarde and Amy Demske, met Dec. 5 to review the applications and, based on a scoring sheet, recommended that each company is eligible to be considered for a 10-year abatement.
However, before a tax abatement request can be considered by the council, the sites must be declared economic revitalization areas. The first step would be for the council to request its attorney, Donald Stuckey, to create a declaratory ERA resolution for its consideration.
Monday, council member Amy Prosser asked for a delay in voting on whether to ask Stuckey to create the resolution. She said she had just received the scoring sheets submitted by the tax abatement committee and wanted time to review them.
After clarifying that a motion made by Prosser was to delay a vote on whether or not to request the creation of an ERA resolution and not on the tax abatement request itself, the council voted in favor of the delay, with Prosser, Demske, Yarde and William VanWye voting “yes” and Ring and Robert Krafft opposed to the delay.
That means the council will now vote on whether or not to ask Stuckey to prepare a resolution at its January meeting. If the council votes for Stuckey to proceed, it then would vote on the resolution itself in February and conduct a public hearing probably in March, the council heard.
Prior to discussion on an ERA resolution, the council took public comment on the topic of solar and abatements. Six patrons contacted the DeKalb County Auditor to speak. Only five of those patrons attended the meeting and each were given three minutes to speak.
Patron Andrew Provines noted economic development payments made to the county by a company receiving a tax abatement go into a special fund.
“But we’re still abating a lot of money, But the question is ... ‘Why would we do that?’ With very little hesitation, both companies have said we’re coming here, regardless, like, we’re going to come here whether you give us an abatement or not. So I think we have an obligation, in the best interest of the county, why don’t they pay all of the taxes?” Provines said.
“If we do an ERA, that kind of means blighted land. All of this land we’re considering is very high yield ... We will be replacing farms. We will be replacing people with land contracts or land agreements,” Provines added.
“We will be losing jobs. We will be losing local business ... We’ll be losing property taxes on equipment they have.”
“So why would we need an ERA when they’re coming anyways?” Provines continued.
“Let’s get all we can for the county and use it appropriately.”
“With economic development payments, that money can be directed to specific projects,” Ring said responding to Provines’ comments.
“If we don’t give tax abatement, then that money goes into the general fund and it cannot be given to the highway department, it cannot be given separately, specially for broadband or anything else. With the economic development payment, it goes into a fund and then we can direct it to specific places.”
Also, Ring noted, DeKalb County has said that if it gives a tax abatement, an equal percentage of the economic development money will go to those taxing units that would have received taxes if the abatement had not been given.
Jessica Shull also addressed the issue of the solar companies’ intent to come to DeKalb County, regardless of whether they receive a tax abatement.
“We just talked about the fact that these companies said ... that they would come regardless of whether or not we gave them a tax abatement. It doesn’t make sense to me,” she said.
“I can’t believe we would make a business decision where we leave millions of dollars on the table, simply so we have the flexibility to do what we want with that money.”
Reed Davis of the Indiana Land and Liberty Coalition spoke in favor of creating an ERA.
“We’re a grassroots coalition consisting of farmers, landowners, private property rights advocates, most importantly, conservatives,” Davis said.
“We travel the state attending local meetings just like this one, advocating for the private property rights of our members and ensuring that those rights are protected from government encroachment,” Davis said.
He said his organization believes farmers and landowners “should have the right to do with their land what they please.”
“If they want to farm crops, they should be allowed to do so. If they want to farm the sun, they should also be allowed to do so,” Davis said.
“Passing this and having an economic development agreement is the best way to ensure the county can take full advantage and have full control over the financial proceeds from this project,” Davis added.
“Without it, the money will be heavily earmarked. This gives you control over how and when you want to distribute the enormous financial benefits that this project will bring in.”
Ginger Miller questioned whether the land in question fits the definition of an ERA.
“An ERA is defined as an area which has become undesirable for or impossible of normal development and occupancy,” Miller said, citing from Indiana code.
Miller also questioned how the land in question could be considered “undesirable or impossible of normal development” if it is productive farmland.
“This boils down to how can DeKalb County farm ground be designated as an ERA when it doesn’t even closely match the definition in our Indiana code. In fact, this land is the polar opposite of the definition of an ERA,” Miller said.
