AUBURN — A plan to encourage repair of hazardous sidewalks nearly stumbled at Tuesday’s meeting of the Auburn Common Council.
An ordinance creating a voluntary Residential Sidewalk Replacement Program passed by a 4-3 vote on first reading and is headed to a committee meeting to consider changes.
A separate ordinance to provide $75,000 for the sidewalk program also survived by a 4-3 vote.
On each ordinance, council members Mike Watson, Mike Walter, Denny Ketzenberger and Natalie DeWitt voted in favor, with Jim Finchum, Matthew Kruse and Kevin Webb opposed.
One objection involved Mayor Mike Ley’s plan to hire two new street department employees to repair sidewalks. Finchum also questioned spending $75,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic “when everybody else is tightening their purse strings.”
Ley has been promising an improved sidewalk program since taking office Jan. 1. He repeated Tuesday that during his door-to-door campaign for mayor last fall, the No. 1 complain he heard from residents involved the condition of sidewalks.
“I’ve got the vision. I know what our community wants,” Ley said. “Help equip me, and we’re going to go serve the community.”
The mayor added, “This program is just as important to me, and just as important to the community … as any other thing we’re doing.”
Troy Ackerman of the Street Department presented slides explaining the proposed program. He said the city would install new sidewalks at an estimated cost of $10 to $15 per lineal foot for homeowners who apply to participate.
Ley said Wednesday he would propose the initial price be set at $12 per foot.
“Many communities do 50/50 … this is a better deal for the owner than the 50/50 plan,” City Attorney W. Erik Weber said Wednesday.
“I am convinced that folks do not make repairs or replacement, because the cost is so significant,” Weber added. “The hope is to incentivize the public. We would rather spend the money helping than enforcing people to repair.”
Webb, who owns a concrete construction company, said Wednesday that a price of $12 per foot would save a homeowner about 75-80%.
Ackerman said an internet survey led to 27 homeowners requesting quotes to replace a total of 2,271 lineal feet of sidewalks. He suggested taking applications until Sept. 1, with sidewalks to be replaced by mid-October.
Homeowners also made advance requests for eight sidewalks in 2021 and 12 sidewalks in 2022, Ackerman said.
Webb responded that he is “not too excited about the city taking on that kind of work.” He added, “Getting it implemented this year with skilled people is going to be tough” due to the difficulty of finding trained workers.
Webb’s company installs sidewalks for the city of Garrett’s 50/50 replacement program, completing 8-15 projects each year, he said.
“I’m not opposed to the program. I’m opposed to implying that only the Street Department can do the work,” Webb said about Ley’s proposal, adding that the ordinance should allow the option to use a private contractor.
Watson responded that it would be less expensive for city employees to replace sidewalks, and that increasing the cost would reduce the appeal for homeowners.
“We’ve done an abysmal job of taking care of sidewalks,” Watson said, adding that he has heard “complaints from all over” about them. Calling $75,000 a miniscule investment, he said, “I don’t know why we’re even arguing about it.”
Ley said the city’s existing sidewalk program has replaced only 75 sidewalks over the last 15-18 years. In that program, city employees remove old sidewalks for free, and the homeowner pays the full cost of installing new concrete. Free removal saves the homeowner about 25% of the total cost, Webb said Wednesday.
“I view this as managing risk,” City Attorney W. Erik Weber said about Ley’s plan. He said four liability claims over sidewalks were filed against the city last year. A replacement program would serve as a legal defense by showing the city is making an effort to address hazardous sidewalks. The city’s insurance company has encouraged creation of a program, he said.
“Is it necessary that we have our own department do that work?” Kruse asked. He added, “In 2020, hiring two new people seems like not a good idea.”
Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller said the city can afford to spend $75,000 from its Rainy Day Fund for the sidewalk program. Weber described the fund as “pretty solvent.”
Hearing that, Ketzenberger said, “We should come forward with this, this year.”
Agreeing that a sidewalk program is “sorely, sorely needed,” Finchum said he still had “some problems” with an 18% increase in the Street Department staff. “I think we need to wait until next year,” he concluded.
Walter said the proposed ordinance permits spending money on sidewalks, but would not require the city to do so in a year when funds are not available.
Street Department Superintendent Bill Brandon assured there is plenty of work for two additional employees when they are not replacing sidewalks.
Potential changes to the ordinance will be discussed in a meeting of the council’s Ordinance and Resolutions Committee on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.