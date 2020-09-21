AUBURN — Hearten House has been awarded a $1,000 grant from International Paper’s Butler plant and the International Paper Foundation. Funds will support the “One Night” event.
Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission is making plans to host its third annual “One Night” event on Friday, Oct. 16. The purpose of this event is to bring awareness that homelessness is an issue, even in rural areas such as DeKalb County.
The event has been supported each of the three years by Tri-Wall Butler, a division of International Paper. Supporters raise funds to have the privilege of spending the entire night at the James Plaza in downtown Auburn, getting a little idea of how it would feel to be homeless. The funds are used to support the Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission and the service it provides to women in homeless crisis.
This year, International Paper has gone to another level of support with a grant covering the operating costs of the event, allowing all proceeds to be directed toward the ministry, Hearten House officials said.
“We are so thankful for the faithful support of International Paper, both through providing shelter during the event and additionally supporting One Night financially,” said Marisa McKenzie executive director of Hearten House.
The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world, the company said. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to its signature causes: education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief, and initiatives that improve the planet. More information is at ipgiving.com.
(0) comments
