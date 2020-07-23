WATERLOO — With school set to open in less than three weeks, the DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved a plan for resuming classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While adopting the reopening schools plan, school board members acknowledged that details may change, depending on the COVID-19 situation.
Board President Heather Krebs said the plan will continue to be up for discussion. Board member Tim Haynes described the plan as a “starting point,” realizing that things could change.
Key points in the plan are:
• Families may chose in-person learning or virtual/remote learning.
• There will be social distancing, as much as possible, in classrooms, on buses and at lunch.
• Masks will be strongly recommended and encouraged for students throughout the day. Staff members must wear masks when unable to properly achieve social distance.
• Masks will be required on school buses. Students will have assigned seats and should self-transport if possible.
• There will be water bottle filling stations, and pre-packaged food will be served. Drinking fountains will be turned off. The district will limit cash and check transactions.
• There will be an isolated clinic area for those showing signs of illness.
• Recess will be arranged outside, and the use of outdoor spaces will be encouraged.
• Parents should ensure daily self-screening of their children. District employees also will be required to self-screen.
• Cleaning and disinfecting will be increased.
• School visitors will not be permitted and volunteers will be limited.
Changes to the plan became apparent just a day after it was approved when Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday afternoon a statewide mask mandate will take effect Monday. Masks also will be required in schools for students in third grade and above.
“At this point, we have come to expect changes almost on a daily basis, so it came as no surprise that our already board-approved reopening plan needs to change once again. Gov. Holcomb’s announcement earlier today mandating masks for students in grades 3 -12 is a change to our plan, and we are positioned to assist our families and students to adjust accordingly. This announcement should be received as an opportunity to create a safer environment within our schools for both students and staff,” DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders said Wednesday.
Teders said the district’s plan was developed after working in close collaboration with many different entities, including the DeKalb County Health Department and the county’s other school superintendents.
A draft plan was released to parents and guardians July 14 and the district received feedback, both positive and negative, Teders said.
“Any type of feedback is good,” he added.
Based on that feedback and inquiries from families, the district has compiled a “Frequently Asked Questions” document that is available on the district website. Teders described it as a “living document” that will continue to be updated and provide answers.
The FAQ document also includes information on “self-transport zones” that have been established around J.R. Watson, McKenney-Harrison and Waterloo elementary schools.
Parents will need to complete a form for each of their school-aged children, indicating whether they will be attending school in person or by virtual/remote learning. The form was made available beginning Wednesday through email and on the district’s website and is due back Monday.
“It is a very personal decision,” Teders said of opting for in-person or virtual/remote learning.
“DeKalb Central will do everything possible to support all students, regardless of choice.”
Teders said virtual/remote learning will not look like it did in the spring when schools suddenly were forced to close and switch to online methods.
Students will receive virtual/remote instruction from a DeKalb Central teacher and learning will be as similar as possible to in-person, he added.
Students who choose the virtual/remote option will be allowed to participate in extracurricular and co-curricular activities as long as all other eligibility requirements are met, which are the same as for those students attending in person, the plan states.
Teders said it is the district’s “hope and desire” not to close down once school resumes. However, the district will work with the health department for guidance.
“It’s possible that activities could be shut down, possibly that a classroom could be shut down or an entire school,” Teders said.
He said every situation will be taken on its own merit.
In other business Tuesday, the board voted to accept a $32,000 grant from the Come Back Stronger Fund that will be used to enhance sanitation practices within the district’s preschool classrooms, provide personal protective equipment to preschool students and staff and to invest in personalized sets of materials and toys to limit cross-contamination among children.
Personnel changes
In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirements of elementary physical education coordinator Brian Bigelow and DeKalb High School teacher Pam Baker.
The board accepted the resignations of: DeKalb Middle School paraprofessionals Emily Reger and Kim Kumpfmiller; Waterloo Elementary secretary Jennifer Kurtz; high school science fair representative and district science fair coordinator Susan Zuber; Waterloo paraprofessional Quinton Althouse; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Dee Carper; high school assistant speech team coaches Jason Bodnar and Mallory Sallaz; high school backup band director Tyler Doyle; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Sheila Lockwood; McKenney-Harrison physical education teacher Shalon Meyer; middle school basketball, volleyball and track coach Hollee Kubiszak; middle school girls cross-country coach Jane Foster; middle school assistant track coach Shannon Buchs; high school second assistant volleyball coach Kelsey Pierce; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Angel Pierce; and Country Meadow paraprofessional Tabitha Scherer.
The board approved the appointments of: middle school assistant track coach Kara Eck; Country Meadow custodian Chris Greuter; middle school athletic director Jodi Betley; part-time speech-language pathologist Gwen Vanderbosch; Waterloo paraprofessional Erin Houser; high school special education teacher Lori Wolf; Waterloo secretary Erika Jordan; high school assistant boys basketball coach Tim Tropp; middle school paraprofessional Mark Beckman; Country Meadow paraprofessional Tammy Althouse; middle school girls cross-country coach Justin Bigelow; eighth-grade boys basketball coach Kyle Dekoninck; high school second assistant wrestling coach Ryan Baker; third assistant varsity girls basketball coach Madalyn Minehart; high school second assistant wrestling coach Wyatt Hurst; high school second assistant boys soccer coach Brennan Cochran; and McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Emily Hamman.
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, board member Jay Baumgartner announced he would not be seeking election to a fourth term on the school board. Baumgartner, who holds the seat representing Fairfield and Smithfield townships, is completing 12 years of service on the board. He thanked all those he has worked with during his tenure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.