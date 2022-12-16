Soup for the Soul to benefit children’s home
AUBURN — A Soup for the Soul fundraiser will take place Dec. 28 at Sandra D’s Italian Garden restaurant, 1330 S. Main St., to benefit Woodburn Christian Children’s Home.
Dine-in hours are 3-6:30 p.m. and carry-out hours are 3-7 p.m. A variety of soups will be offered for a freewill donation.
Sandra D’s owners Bentley and Sandra Dillinger hold the Soup for the Soul event to promote awareness of local non-profits, and to provide a way for the community to donate to worthy causes.
