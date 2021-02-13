AUBURN — Three people suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash Friday at 4:15 p.m. on Interstate 69, near the C.R. 11-A exit south of Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ashley Taylor, 19, of Auburn, reported ankle pain. Her passenger, Brandie Taylor, 45, of Auburn, had back pain. Both were transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Andrew Wilson, 6, of Fort Wayne, a passenger in another vehicle, had head pain and was in stable condition. After emergency medics checked him, his parents took him to a hospital.
Police said Ashley Taylor was merging onto I-69 southbound at the 326 mile marker in a 2021 Ford Escape. She was following a 2019 Peterbilt semi rig driven by Jerry Yoder, 68, of Leo.
Taylor then merged into the passing lane in front of a 2017 Fort F-150 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Wilson, 34, of Fort Wayne, which hit Taylor’s vehicle in the rear.
Taylor’s vehicle then collided with the left side of Yoder’s semi trailer. Taylor’s vehicle spun and was “T-boned” in the driver’s side by Wilson’s pickup truck, police said. The vehicles stopped on the left shoulder of the highway.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Auburn Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Riverside Towing and Bill’s Professional Towing & Repair.
Car hits cable barrier
In a separate crash on Interstate 69 at 4 p.m., a Fort Wayne woman’s car crashed into the cable barrier in the median at the 333 mile marker, near the Waterloo exit, county police said.
Anne Freeman, 65, of Fort Wayne suffered what police described as a medical event. Her 2014 Ford Focus went off the roadway and struck the cable barrier. She had no injuries from the crash, and an ambulance took her to a hospital for medical treatment.
