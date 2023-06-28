Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met for a potluck picnic as their final meeting of the program year 2022-2023. From left are Jan Dantzer, Christine Steele, Joyce Phillips, Karen Bash, Sunny Liddell, Nancy Brickley, Alice Richards, Sue Anderson, Sherri Littlejohn, Betty Willett and organizing charter member Miriam Carnahan of Howe.