AUBURN — Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met June 10 at the home of Betty Willett for a potluck picnic as their final meeting of the program year 2022-2023.
Regent Nancy Brickley conducted the opening with chaplain Jan Dantzer assisting. Minutes were read and approved, and Sue Anderson gave a treasurer’s report. Joyce Phillips shared a passage from the book “The Answer Is…” by Alex Trebek. It was announced the Northeast District meeting will be August 3, hosted by Galloway Prentice Chapter of Kendallville.
Members discussed program ideas for the coming year, Continental Congress, and a slate of officers for 2023-2024.
Hostesses were Willett and Dantzer, with each member providing a dish to share. Sunny Liddell offered the blessing before the picnic lunch. Members then spent time sharing summer plans and enjoying each other’s company.
