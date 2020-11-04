AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council will consider a more-generous-than-usual tax incentive to Credent Wealth Management for its proposed new downtown office building.
A council committee on Tuesday endorsed a tax phase-in that would reduce the company’s property taxes by 55% over 10 years for a building at 200 E. 7th St., compared to around 50% for a typical abatement.
“Without this type of an incentive package, it makes it difficult to do the project. It makes it more expensive than going other places,” City Attorney Erik Weber told the council’s tax phase-in committee.
The committee voted 3-0 for the plan, which goes before the full seven-member council Nov. 17.
The full council on Tuesday began the process of including 200 E. 7th St. in an expanded economic development target area that takes in most of downtown Auburn. That will make it legal to give a tax incentive to Credent Wealth.
“This is a significant corner, and building this for the long-term future is a great, great thing,” Councilman Matthew Kruse, a committee member, said about the project.
Weber said Credent Wealth’s plan involves extra expenses for razing older buildings on its site before construction. Without a tax incentive, it would be more attractive for the company to build on vacant land or move to a leased space in Fort Wayne, he said.
Keeping the company in Auburn will retain 36 jobs with average salaries more than $80,000 and allow Credent to add 15 new employees with average pay of $52,000, said Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership. Both pay rates are above the county’s average wage of $48,000-plus, he noted.
Since it began in 2000, Credent Wealth has operated at 112 W. 7th St., one half-block to the west of its proposed new, three-story office building.
The new building will have space for other tenants and eventually could house up to 100 workers, the committee heard.
The council saw documents that estimate the new building’s value at $7.7 million, including the site.
Weber proposed a tax incentive package with 100% property tax forgiveness in the first four years, followed by savings of 50, 40, 30, 20, 10 and 5 percent for the following six years.
The city’s typical tax abatements start with 100% savings and decline by 10% per year.
The proposed incentive would save Credent Wealth $694,690 over 10 years, with the company paying approximately 45% of taxes that would be due without an abatement, Weber said. The estimated tax payments in years 5-10 of the schedule total $557,000.
Credent Wealth, which provides financial and estate planning services, already has tripled its Auburn-based staff from 12 to 36 in the past two years, founder David Hefty told the committee.
In 2018, Credent expanded to an office in Michigan and two locations in Texas, he said.
“We want to continue to develop new markets, as well,” Hefty said, and with that growth, it will add staff members in Auburn.
King estimated the economic impact of 100 employees in the new office building at $25 million per year on all sectors of the local economy, including $746,000 per year to the restaurant sector and $197,000 per year to Auburn’s hotels.
King said the new building will be “a substantial economic driver for our community.”
