AUBURN — DeKalb County could save more than $3 million over 20 years with energy-savings improvements, a representative of Johnson-Melloh said Monday.
Rick Anderson presented a preliminary report on energy savings to the DeKalb County Commissioners at their weekly meeting in the courthouse.
“Most folks that see the information get real interested and say, ‘We’d like to do something,” Anderson said.
A project with a cost of roughly $1.5 million could achieve the savings, Anderson said.
The courthouse boiler is older heating system that probably needs repair or replacement, Anderson said.
Systems at the County Office Building are aging and the boiler at Sunny Meadows residential home west of Auburn is “in pretty bad shape,” he added.
The county could replace its many older fluorescent lights with LED lighting, Anderson said. Utility companies often give rebates for use of LED lighting.
Building controls could be upgraded, including the use of smart thermostats, he said.
County-owned buildings could save money with solar installations either on adjoining land or on roofs, Anderson said.
He said he is working with the City of Butler and Adams County on energy-savings plans.
Board of Commissioners President Grogg suggested scheduling Anderson to make a presentation to the DeKalb County Council in February.
