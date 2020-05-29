HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools Superintendent Anthony Cassel said the Hamilton High School Class of 2020 easily could be summed up in one word.
“Resilient.”
Cassel delivered his charge to the graduating Class of 2020 in a pre-recorded virtual ceremony that was posted on the district’s website and Facebook sites Friday morning.
“The dictionary defines resilient as being able to withstand or recover quickly from a difficult condition. The class of 2020 has certainly done that,” Cassel said.
“During their freshman year they saw many of their friends leave, yet they remained committed to Hamilton schools and they pressed on. They entered their junior year not knowing the fate of the schools after a failed referendum, and they were plunged into even deeper uncertainty, and still they pressed on. They entered their senior year hoping for a positive outcome from the referendum, knowing that they could be the last graduating class at Hamilton, and they pressed on.”
Then, on March 13, the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close, and Hamilton transitioned to e-learning.
“And still they pressed on,” Cassel said.
“Friday, March 13 — a day I will most likely never forget, and I doubt the graduates will either,” Cassel said.
“It was on this day that I made the decision to move to e-learning for a period that was supposed to be three weeks. Situations quickly changed, and three weeks turned into 10. With the change came a lot of disappointment for our seniors, the loss of many opportunities that would be their last — their last prom, their last sporting event, their last academic competition, their last musical performance, and their last opportunity to walk the halls of Hamilton schools as a senior.
“Yet amidst all the constant confusion that a global pandemic brought upon them, they still rose to the occasion. They were not going to let circumstances that they couldn’t control hamper their commitment to walking across the stage as a graduate of the class of 2020. They dug in, completed classes, went to Zoom meetings, emailed and texted teachers, the school counselor and administration and they pressed on,” Cassel said.
“So to the graduating class of 2020, I say ‘Press on.’”
Cassel told the graduates that new adventures await them and that life will present difficult moments as they navigate the coming seasons of their lives.
“But there is no doubt that you will display the resilience that you have shown throughout your high school years,” Cassel added.
Concluding his charge to the graduates, Cassel shared a quote from Mary Kay Ash: “When you reach an obstacle, turn it into an opportunity. You have the choice. You can overcome and be a winner, or you can allow it to overcome you and be a loser. The choice is yours and yours alone. Refuse to throw in the towel. Go that extra mile that failure refuses to travel. It’s far better to be exhausted from success than to be rested from failure.”
Class valedictorian Camren Bosse and salutatorian Heath Getts also offered remarks in the pre-recorded ceremony.
“We are a class of firsts. We are the class born into a country devastated by the terrorist attacks of 9-11. We are the class first introduced to full-day kindergarten. We are the class coming of age in the midst of a global pandemic, the class completing our senior year virtually and the class that could likely be entering our college career virtually as well or their new job in unusual circumstances,” Bosse told his classmates.
“We lost the last quarter of our senior year together, prom, ballgames, and even the simple moments just walking the hallways together, but we’re here today, and rather than dwelling on what’s lost, let’s take a look at what we’ve accomplished.”
“Make sure you’re giving yourself credit for what you’ve attained and don’t compare and never underestimate your successes,” Bosse added.
Bosse thanked his family, teachers and those who had supported him, and he encouraged his classmates to do the same.
Getts noted that when the class of 2020 first entered Hamilton schools, it was a class of 35 students. Now the class has 16, he added.
“For this reason the Marine slogan, ‘The few the proud,’ should be a motto we live by. We shouldn’t be sad that our time here at Hamilton is ending, but celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives,” Getts said.
Getts told his classmates that receiving their diplomas will mark the end of the first chapter of their lives.
“What happens next is up to us, whether it be going to college, entering the workforce, or joining the military. We all have different plans no matter what we decide to do. We were all born around 9-11, lived through the COVID-19 pandemic, and our class made history. We can handle whatever life throws at us after we graduate,” Getts said.
“Steve Jobs once said, ‘Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else's life.’ With that, go after your dreams and make them a reality.”
On Friday evening, a parade through Hamilton was planned with graduates riding in vehicles, followed by graduates walking across an outdoor stage in front of the school to receive their diplomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.