AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council job classification/compensation committee will recommend an increase in pay for health department nurses.
The committee met June 1 and discussed raises for the nurses. The matter was brought before the DeKalb County Council last month and referred to the committee to come up with a recommendation.
The council heard the department is competing with private sector wages, and a registered nurse position in the department has been vacant since December.
Thursday, committee member and DeKalb County Councilman Bob Krafft said the health department is in “dire, dire straits.”
“If we don’t do something fairly large before budget time, we’re going to be in trouble,” he added.
“We are struggling now,” DeKalb County Health Department nurse and director Cheryl Lynch told the committee.
She said the department is competing with Parkview and other hospitals who are offering offering high salaries and large sign-on bonuses.
“Wages have been a problem for a long time,” Lynch said.
Lynch provided the committee with proposed salaries that she said will make the health department start to be competitive.
Current salaries are: $67,000 for the county nurse; $54,728 for the assistant county nurse; $43,782 for the part-time registered nurse; and $54,728 for the open registered nurse position.
Lynch proposed salaries of: $90,500 for the county nurse; $78,228 for the assistant county nurse; $62,579 for the part-time registered nurse; and $78,228 for the open position.
Krafft noted funds are available to pay for the increases and money will not come from the county general fund.
Money would come from two funds: the health fund, which is collected as part of property taxes and any fees the department may collect; and the health maintenance fund, which is established for the purpose of providing local boards with funds to provide public health services and is administered by the state with appropriations from general assembly, DeKalb County Auditor Susan Sleeper explained after the meeting.
The committee voted to recommend the increases proposed by Lynch, beginning June 18.
Wages for 2024 will be addressed during the creation and adoption of next year’s budget, the committee noted.
The recommended increases will be considered by the county council during its meeting June 13.
