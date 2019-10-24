BUTLER — Two people were transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for treatment of injuries after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S.R. 1 and C.R. 40 south of Butler just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.
Amber Peters, 32, and Molly Peters, 4, both of St. Joe, were traveling south on S.R. 1 approaching the interesection when their 2016 GMC Acadia collided with a 2005 Kenworth semi driven by Paul Jones, 43, of Toledo, Ohio.
Police said Jones was traveling east on C.R. 40 when he failed to yield the right-of-way and rolled out into the intersection.
Amber Peters complained of neck, back and leg pain. Molly Peters, riding in the back seat, suffered a head contusion. Both were taken by ambulance for treatment, police said.
The airbags in the Peters vehicle deployed in the crash, according to a news release. The vehicle was estimated to be a total loss.
Jones refused medical treatment, police said. Damage to Jones' semi was believed to be between $5,000-$10,000. The semi had to be towed from the scene due to front end damage.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
