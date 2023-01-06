Students named to Trine President’s List
ANGOLA — Several area students were named to the Trine University President’s List for the 2022 fall term.
To earn Trine President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Butler: Luke Collins, Mason Fritch and Wade Miller.
Spencerville: Spencer Carolus and Tyler Hartleroad.
