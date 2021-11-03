Auburn holiday happenings announced
AUBURN — The City of Auburn has set the dates for upcoming holiday events.
The annual Christmas Parade will be Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. in downtown Auburn. The lighting of Frosty will follow.
The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will be having its Christmas Walk in Eckhart Park Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12.
