The John Houlton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met June 12 at the home of Betty Willet with Regent Nancy Brickley presiding.
Assisted by Alice Richards, Brickley led the opening ritual and the pledge of allegiance. She presented the chapter with two state awards and a National DAR Service to America Award for American Mask Project, which recognized the work of Lisa Conrad, who made more than 200 masks and shields during the COVID-19 pandemic. The chapter received an Events Participation state award and a Historic Preservation award for its donation to the Madonna of the Trails. The Yearbook received a gold award for excellence.
The program, “Holiday Retrospective,” was about federal holidays. Brickley told the history of Presidents Day and how it changed to allow American workers a three-day weekend. Sue Anderson spoke about Memorial Day and how America honors its veterans. She talked about Decoration Day and how women honored the Civil War dead whether they were union or confederates. Each side suffered more than 800,000 casualties.
Karen Bash told the story of the 4th of July and gave details about the rodeo that came to Bluffton, Ohio, every fourth. Rachel Roberts spoke of Flag Day and also gave details about why Labor Day was created and how Congress passed an act in 1894 making it a legal holiday. Joyce Phillips told about early harvest festivals and proclamations by George Washington in 1789, Lincoln in 1863, and finally the 1941 congressional act that delegated Thanksgiving to be a federal holiday. Richards ended the program by talking about Christmas and how decorations changed during the war.
After the program, members enjoyed refreshments and a patio picnic. Brickley conducted a short business meeting. Bash presented the minutes, and Anderson gave the treasurer’s report. Members discussed the budget and funding of chapter projects. The Northeast District meeting will be Aug.t 5, 2021, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Conrad told of the all-native garden at Eckhart Public Library.
Anderson gave a Patriot’s Minute, discussing the life of George Husselman, who was born in Germany, came to America, and served as a private in the 8th Regiment during the Revolutionary War. He enlisted a second time and served as a corporal in the 4th Regiment.
Anyone interested in learning more about the DAR is encouraged to check the National DAR website, dar.org.
