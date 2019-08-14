AUBURN — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Probiotics for the Whole Body program with Greg Giant on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center has been canceled. It will be rescheduled for a future date.
Another program, Food Connects Us All, will take place Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. at DeKalb Health hospital. Guests should enter through door 61 to conference room A on the third floor. Dr. Terri Jett from Butler University will be addressing the question: “Can our efforts to increase access to healthy food — especially fruits and vegetables — connect us in other ways?” Following the presentation, there will be a facilitated discussion and question-and-answer session. Denise Hoff from the Fresh Food Hub will provide light appetizers and information on whole food nutrition.
