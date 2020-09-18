BUTLER — Five people have submitted their names as candidates for an open seat on the DeKalb Eastern school board.
Kelly Brown, Donald Goff, Kristian Hoff, Patricia Imhoff and Darryl Scoville are candidates to replace Greg Newcomer, who has resigned his seat for health reasons.
The remaining six school board members will interview the five candidates in a public session Monday at 5 p.m. at Butler Elementary School.
Board members then will select one of the five in the board’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the school.
The selected candidate will fill the remainder of Newcomer’s term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022. The seat represents rural Wilmington Township, and candidates must reside there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.