WATERLOO — DeKalb High School welcomed choirs from schools across the state to the DeKalb Choir Festival Saturday.

The all-day event offered contests for show choirs, concert choirs and soloists. DeKalb Middle School’s show choir, Midpoint, and DeKalb High School’s show choir, Classic Connection performed in exhibition.

Results

Small unisex division

Grand champion: Northridge Star Lights

1st runner-up: Columbia City City Lights

Best vocals: Northridge Star Lights

Best visuals: Northridge Star Lights

Best instrumentals: Northridge Star Lights

2nd runner-up: Huntington North Viking Volume

3rd runner-up: Bishop Dwenger Elegance

Large unisex division

Grand Champion: Avon Attraction

1st runner-up: Northrop Allure

Best vocals: Avon Attraction

Best visuals: Avon Attraction

Best instrumentals: Northrop Allure

Festival division (non-competitive)

Norwell Knight Moves

Small mixed division:

Grand champion: Northridge Northern Lights

1st runner-up: Huntington North Varsity Singers

Best vocals: Northridge Northern Lights

Best visuals: New Castle Red Hot Blues

Best instrumentals: Northridge Northern Lights

2nd runner-up: New Castle Red Hot Blues

3rd runner-up: Columbia City City Heat

Large mixed division

Grand champion: Avon Accents

1st runner-up: Northrop Charisma

Best vocals: Avon Accents

Best visuals: Avon Accents

Best instrumentals: Northrop Charisma

2nd runner-up: Bishop Luers Minstrels

People’s Choice

New Castle Red Hot Blues

