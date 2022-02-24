WATERLOO — DeKalb High School welcomed choirs from schools across the state to the DeKalb Choir Festival Saturday.
The all-day event offered contests for show choirs, concert choirs and soloists. DeKalb Middle School’s show choir, Midpoint, and DeKalb High School’s show choir, Classic Connection performed in exhibition.
Results
Small unisex division
Grand champion: Northridge Star Lights
1st runner-up: Columbia City City Lights
Best vocals: Northridge Star Lights
Best visuals: Northridge Star Lights
Best instrumentals: Northridge Star Lights
2nd runner-up: Huntington North Viking Volume
3rd runner-up: Bishop Dwenger Elegance
Large unisex division
Grand Champion: Avon Attraction
1st runner-up: Northrop Allure
Best vocals: Avon Attraction
Best visuals: Avon Attraction
Best instrumentals: Northrop Allure
Festival division (non-competitive)
Norwell Knight Moves
Small mixed division:
Grand champion: Northridge Northern Lights
1st runner-up: Huntington North Varsity Singers
Best vocals: Northridge Northern Lights
Best visuals: New Castle Red Hot Blues
Best instrumentals: Northridge Northern Lights
2nd runner-up: New Castle Red Hot Blues
3rd runner-up: Columbia City City Heat
Large mixed division
Grand champion: Avon Accents
1st runner-up: Northrop Charisma
Best vocals: Avon Accents
Best visuals: Avon Accents
Best instrumentals: Northrop Charisma
2nd runner-up: Bishop Luers Minstrels
People’s Choice
New Castle Red Hot Blues
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.