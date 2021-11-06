GARRETT — After approving a new trash contract with local trash provider Washler Inc., on Tuesday the Garrett City Council heard several reports from staff and took action on other agenda items.
In an effort to update the city’s phone system, IT Director Rick Vie submitted a bid from Auburn Essential Services. The company’s phone system, bundled with current internet service, would be a monthly recurring charge of $1,759 and a one-time charge of $1,583.
At the board’s Oct. 12 meeting, Atlas IT submitted a proposal that included a flat fee of $10,569.22 and a monthly fee of $245 for 45 phones. Mid-City Office Systems quoted a flat fee of $9,405 and a monthly fee of $690 that includes one hour of technical support.
Councilman Dave Demske suggested looking into a lease program for the phones to keep them from becoming obsolete every three-to-five years. Vie will look into that option and offer findings to the board at another session.
Earlier Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson told Board of Works members Garrett Patrol Sgt. Kevin Kyle will be leaving the department for a position with the Warsaw Police Department this week.
He has offered conditional offers of employment to Braylon Gagnon, currently on the reserve force, and Cameron Manning, pending required physical and mental testing. McPherson hopes to have Gagnon on the force by the first of December and Manning on board in January.
The board also gave approval to get costs for two new squad cars to replace a Dodge Charger and Ford Explorer, both with more than 100,000 miles.
Street and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported that leaf pick up is underway reminding residents to rack leaves to the curb.
Infrastructure has begun in phase II of Heritage Estates, City Planner Milton Otero said. Addresses have been assigned to all lots and a memo will go out later Tuesday to all county agencies.
Otero said he is still unable to locate property owner Laura Lawhead regarding a possible Garrett Unsafe Building Law violation at 418 S. Franklin St. where a fence and accessory structure have been installed without permits.
Bids to demolish an unsafe home at 513 E. Quincy St. and a fire-damaged building at 109 S. Randolph Street were presented to the board.
Knott Drainage and Excavating of LaOtto quoted $11,000 for the home, with work to begin Nov. 22 and completed by Dec. 3. The company also quoted $41,240 for the downtown building to begin Dec. 1, with completion by the end of the year.
Otero noted no contractor had contacted the city to tour the interior of the sites.
Brinkerhoff noted the bidding process did not require inspection. He will take the bid under advisement for the Nov. 16 meeting, but as the only responsive submission, he sees no reason for it not going forward.
A second contractor hand-delivered a bid to city officials during Tuesday’s meeting at 8:55 a.m., but was disqualified as the deadline to submit bids was 8:30 a.m.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman told the board that workers are finishing up winterizing hydrants. He presented quotes for an excavator to be a split purchase with the electric utility.
The board gave a nod to move forward on a lease deal for the machine with Bobcat of Fort Wayne. While not the cheapest quote, they were selected because they were the only dealers offering trade-in and lease programs.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch told board members of rising material costs and delayed deliveries, noting the cost of a transformer increased more than 48% with a lead time of 40-plus weeks for delivery.
He was also given permission to begin the process of ordering a new seven-foot bucket truck that will take up to 18 months for delivery.
VanDerbosch said crews have been busy with tree trimming along West Second Avenue in preparation for an upcoming pole replacement project in the area. Tree trimming is also taking place on C.R. 54 west of C.R. 7.
