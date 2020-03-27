Burglary attempted
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department investigated an attempted burglary reported Thursday morning in the 200 block of North Jackson Street.
A business owner said she noticed that the hinge pins on a rear screen door were missing. She said no entry was made into the business.
