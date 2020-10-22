INDIANAPOLIS — A dispensation for Catholics from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days is being extended until further notice, church officials said.
The dispensation was issued Thursday by the Catholic bishops of the Province of Indianapolis, which is comprised of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the dioceses of Gary, Lafayette, Fort Wayne-South Bend and Evansville.
“While commending our pastors and pastoral life coordinators who have gone to great lengths to assure safe worship spaces in our churches, given the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in our state, the Indiana bishops hereby extend the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of obligation beyond 1 November 2020 until further notice. The Indiana bishops will continue to monitor the situation to determine when it might be advisable to modify or lift the dispensation,” a statement said.
Specific liturgical directives and recommendations, as well as remote Mass participation and resource options, are available on the diocesan website at diocesefwsb.org/covid-19.
