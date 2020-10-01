AUBURN — United Way of DeKalb County has awarded COVID-19 Phase II grants to three local nonprofit organizations.
Funds were awarded to organizations and programs that have strong experience working to provide support for immediate basic needs as well as mental and economic stability.
Inspiration Ministries received $10,000 to provide financial assistance for participants in the PLUS One Program due to employment layoffs or reduced work hours due to COVID-19.
Catholic Charities received $30,000 to provide financial assistance toward rent, mortgage, utilities and food for families struggling due to the direct impact of COVID-19.
YMCA Early Learning received $12,000 to provide financial assistance to parents who were behind with child care costs due to loss of jobs, cleaning materials for the child care center and additional supplies to prevent the sharing of items.
“In the past six months, we have all seen challenging times, but I believe through these challenges we have become stronger and it has truly united DeKalb County,” said Tyler Cleverly, executive director of the United Way of DeKalb County. “The United Way COVID-19 Phase II grants are reviewed by a powerful task force made up of countywide community leaders, and I am encouraged by the leadership and unity our community has as a foundation to rebuild on. We will recover and rebuild together.”
Community organizations requesting COVID-19 funds must complete an application found on the United Way website at unitedwaydekalb.org/covid-19.
For answers to additional questions, people may contact the United Way office at 927-0995 or email info@unitedwaydekalb.org.
