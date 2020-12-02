AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council took actions to help local businesses and city government finances during a meeting Tuesday night at City Hall.
The council voted on property tax reductions for a new downtown office building and new machinery for Auburn Gear. It expanded an economic development district to include downtown and approved a plan to help large electricity customers save money.
On the city side, the council voted on a plan for wastewater treatment improvements and shifted $855,010 from city utility incomes to the city operating budget.
The council gave the future Credent Wealth Management office at 200 E. 7th St. perhaps the most generous tax cut Auburn has awarded, charging no property taxes for the first five years. Taxes will be reduced to a lesser extent in the following five years.
Tax abatements typically charge zero taxes only in the first year. City officials said they proposed a more generous schedule for Credent because of the extra expense of renovating its site on the northeast corner of Auburn’s courthouse square — including demolition of existing buildings.
Documents estimate the new building’s value at $7.7 million, including the site. The Credent building is expected to house up to 100 white-collar jobs with salaries well above the average income, city officials said. The first floor of the three-story building will have retail space for restaurants and other types of businesses.
To enable tax cuts for Credent and future projects, the council expanded Auburn’s economic development target area to include the downtown district. The expansion also takes in the site of a new Dollar General store on West 7th Street and land to the west of it.
A tax phase-in on $3,164,205 worth of new equipment for Auburn Gear passed on the first of two required votes. Auburn Gear will receive a standard, five-year phase in, with taxation starting at zero and increasing by 20% each year.
Auburn Gear CEO Shane Terblanche told the council that two of the new machines will be delivered Thursday. He said they will allow Auburn Gear to resume making parts it had outsourced to China.
Terblanche said the company expects to see significant growth, and he intends to continue to upgrade or replace older machinery at the plant on Auburn Drive.
At a council meeting three weeks ago, Terblanche said Auburn Gear employs 148 people. The company’s website says Auburn Gear designs and manufactures custom-engineered wheel drives, axle drive components, and specialty drives for mobile equipment.
“I probably get a call a week from out of state, inviting me to bring the business there,” Terblanche said Tuesday. “We want to stay here. We want to grow here.”
The council approved a new “commercial and industrial demand response program” for the city’s largest electricity customers. It offers significant payments to major users that can cut their power demand sharply when requested.
Notice could be as short as 15 minutes, says the ordinance creating the program. Requests will come from PJM Interconnection, a regional power transmission grid for 13 states.
The cutbacks aim to prevent regional spikes in electricity use that are expensive and can result in brownouts or blackouts. The program now requires approval by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
The new program is part of the city’s response to complaints earlier this year about Auburn Electric’s rates for large industries.
The council began the process of refinancing the remaining $10.5 million balance of the city’s 2009 sewer bonds.
“We can refinance that bond at a much, much better interest rate,” saving an estimated $436,000 and achieving a slightly lower annual payment, Mayor Mike Ley said.
The low rates also make it possible to finance an additional $2.7 million in new improvements for the water pollution control utility, Ley said. The city will buy a centrifuge to process sludge and a vactor truck to clean sewer lines.
The refinancing will allow fast-tracking a federally mandated project up from 2024 to possibly 2022, the mayor said. The project is designed to reduced overflows of untreated sewage into Cedar Creek during heavy rains, as required by a federal order with a deadline of 2028. The project will take place underground along the north side of the creek in Eckhart Park.
Ley said the city may have opportunities to refinance other bonds at lower interest rates in the near future.
Council members approved the annual transfer of money from Auburn’s four utilities to the general city budget.
The utilities do not pay taxes, but make annual payments in place of property taxes. The contributions are: electric utility, $215,010; water utility, $184,000; water pollution control utility, $405,000; and Auburn Essential Services $51,000. The individual amounts and the overall total of $855,010 are identical to the 2019 payments.
Councilman Kevin Webb asked for more detailed financial reports from city utilities in the future.
“If they make a profit, we can do this,” he said about the cash transfers. “We don’t know” if the utilities do earn profits, he added.
With the budget year winding down, Webb proposed contributing $5,000 toward the DeKalb Humane Society project to build a new animal shelter at the intersection of C.R. 11-A and C.R. 17, southwest of Auburn. The new building will replace the existing shelter in an aging structure on U.S. 6 west of Butler. Council members approved the contribution in return for the Humane Society’s services.
