AUBURN — With one item withdrawn from the agenda and a second tabled, the Auburn Plan Commission had a relatively short meeting on Tuesday night.
The only item up for discussion other than a simple address change was the discussion of findings from the Auburn 2040 open house.
No action was taken on a zoning map amendment requested by MetalX, LLC after company officials notified the city that they had withdrawn the application.
The company’s original request said it had entered into an agreement to buy Eaton’s facility at 201 Brandon Drive. The property was going to be used to expand the company’s aluminum and other nonferrous processing operations along with storage for materials.
City officials had no other details on why the application was withdrawn.
The second issue on the agenda proposing a new construction of Auburn Animal Care Clinic at 2222 Hunters Cove was tabled as developers continue to work with the Auburn Board of Zoning Administration.
It will come back to the Auburn Plan Commission on Dec. 14. At that time, it could possibly be tabled again until January 2022 if work still needs to be done to meet city standards.
