340 S. Broadway, 868-2351
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.;
Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Students can read fines away Saturday
Saturday will be the next opportunity for children in grades K-12 to read away any accumulated fines.
For every hour spent reading at the library, children will receive $5 toward fines.
Children must sign up at the circulation desk prior to reading.
Library card update
Patrons are asked to contact the library if there have been name changes or changes to the driver’s license, phone number, residential address or email address.
Patrons should visit the library during business hours or call the library at 868-2351.
Youth programs
- Teens are invited to the library at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 15 for the Great Escape.
- Coloring and crafts for kids and teens from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Storytime meets at 3 p.m. every Monday through June and July unless there is another children’s or teen program. Storytime is for ages 3 and up.
Essential Oils
The next Essential Oils class will take place Tuesday, July 15.
Adult programs
- There will be a quilting meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
- Tai chi meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday.
- Adults interested in coloring can visit the circulation desk. The library will have a place with coloring books available.
Hunter education class
The library will host Indiana Hunter Education courses Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 with Officer Kyle Hart of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Classes will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. In order to be certified, students must attend both sessions. Classes are open to ages 8 and up.
The library is accepting registration now at the circulation desk or online at indianahuntereducation.com.
New titles available
Audio book: “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777” by Rick Atkinson.
Cooking, food and wine: The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for All Things Peach” by Stephen K. Rose and Jessica N. Rose.
Literature and fiction: “How the Light Gets In” by Jolina Petersheim. “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand. “Surfside Sisters” by Nancy Thayer. “All Manner of Things” by Susie Finkbeiner. “Six-Gun Law: A Western Duo” by James Reasoner and L.J. Washburn.
Mysteries and thrillers: “A Family of Strangers” by Emilie Richards. “Hiding in Plain Sight” by Mary Ellis. “The Last House Guest” by Megan Miranda. “The Perfect Plan” by Bryan Reardon. “Rules of Engagement” by David Bruns and J.R. Olsen.
Children: “1, 2, 3, Jump!” by Lisl H. Detlefsen. “5-Minute Disney Pixar Stories” by Disney Book Group. “Can Princesses Become Astronauts?” by Carmela LaVigna Coyle. “Can You Say It, Too? Tweet! Tweet!” by Nosy Crow. “Curious George Goes Swimming” by H.A. Rey. “Llama Llama 5-Minute Stories” by Anna Dewdney. “Rocket’s Very Fine Day” by Tad Hills.
Comics and graphic novels: “Thor Vol. 2” by Jason Aaron. “Uncanny X-Men: Cyclops and Wolverine” by Matthew Rosenberg. “It’s My Scoop!” (Geronimo Stilton, Reporter series) by Geronimo Stilton. “The Wizard of Oz” (Puffin Graphics series) by L. Frank Baum.
To our readers:
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
