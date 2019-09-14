WATERLOO — “You can’t stop what you don’t know.”
That was the message offered by officer Jermaine Galloway during a program at DeKalb High School Thursday.
Galloway’s 90-minute presentation, “High In Plain Sight,” was offered to audiences twice Thursday evening and focused on youth substance-abuse prevention and how to keep youth safe. Students, parents, educators and community stakeholders from all DeKalb County school districts were invited to attend.
Galloway worked in law enforcement in Idaho for more than 20 years. His assignments included alcohol compliance and enforcement officer; crime scene investigation; DUI task force; officer mentoring; and field training officer. Now a resident of Texas, he travels to two or three states each week for speaking engagements and training.
During Thursday’s program, Galloway touched on a variety of drugs currently popular with youth and the different forms they may take.
“When you come across stuff you don’t recognize, you have to research it,” he told the audience.
He noted that some drugs may be disguised as candy or come in the form of a liquid or paper. He cautioned that legal substances, such as over-the-counter medicines and cough syrups, also are being used in dangerous ways.
“Legal doesn’t mean safe,” Galloway said. “I’m showing you stuff that’s around you that you actually see that you come across that’s sold in your community.”
Galloway warned about the use of vape pens, noting that as well as nicotine, the devices are being “hacked” and used to ingest illegal substances.
Galloway showed pictures of promotional advertisements offering vape pens for sale for just 99 cents, which would make the devices affordable to youth.
“They price people into the market,” he cautioned.
Galloway encouraged members of the audience to look for drug cues and references on clothing and for “stash pockets” on hats.
“Look past the obvious,” he added.
“Talk to your kids. Take those opportunities, Be talking and be active … address it while it’s small.” Galloway said. “The drug culture is always evolving. We have to evolve with it.”
More information on Galloway and his programs is available at tallcopsaysstop.com or on Facebook at TallCopSaysStop.
