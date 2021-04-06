AUBURN — A series of land transactions that will lead to a new home for the DeKalb County Highway Department — and help pay for it — occupied the DeKalb County Council Monday.
The County Commissioners are preparing to buy 15 acres on the east side of Waterloo as the highway department’s new home. They will pay the appraised value of $1,073,000 to owner Brett Henderson and an investment partner, Rich Allen.
Commissioners are selling the existing highway department site in south Auburn to the City of Auburn for the appraised value of $305,000. They also are selling two unused tracts of land — one northwest of Auburn and the other southwest of Butler — to help pay for the Waterloo property.
County Council members agreed they will vote on the land deals at their next meeting May 3 in the courthouse at Auburn.
The Waterloo property at 3942 U.S. 6 has passed an environmental assessment, Commissioner Todd Sanderson reported.
“They bored holes where there were possibly suspected contaminants, and they found nothing in the holes,” he told the council. The land was the site of buried fuel tanks that were removed in 1993 or 1994, he said.
Foresight Engineering will create a development plan for the property to submit to state and Waterloo officials, the commissioners said.
“We’re not going to close on it until we know exactly what we can do” at the site, Commissioners President Bill Hartman said.
County officials want to build additional structures at the site, which would start immediately after the sale. The highway department would not move to the site until mid-2022.
The Waterloo property already has an 11,000-square-foot building that includes 2,300 square feet of office space, plus other structures.
The City of Auburn has agreed it will not take possession of the 5-acre existing highway department site until two years after the sale, the commissioners said. The city also will pay closing costs for the transaction.
During the second of those years, Henderson might use the Auburn site as a temporary home for his business, the commissioners said.
City officials plan to use the land for an expansion of neighboring Eckhart Park.
The commissioners are putting 19.8 acres southwest of Butler up for sale to the highest bidder. It lies along the west side of C.R. 61, north of the Steel Dynamics Inc. complex. As a condition of the sale, it must remain a wetland.
Previous owners of the site initially wanted to buy it back, but they have “backed out” because the land appraised at $10,000 per acre, Hartman said. However, he expects the land will be attractive to other bidders.
Commissioners also are offering for sale 11.7 acres near C.R. 36-A northwest of Auburn. The land lies on the north end of the county farm property, but is cut off by two open ditches.
The landlocked property has no road frontage, and owners of a neighboring farm are expected to be the only bidders, Hartman said. The land has been appraised for $61,500.
Hartman added that the wooded property is of no use to county government.
Rural Butler resident Lynn Reinhart raised objections. He said the property near C.R. 36-A might attract more bidders and a higher price if the county provided access to the road. County officials responded that a buyer other than the neighbors would have to build an expensive bridge over a ditch.
Reinhart said the county should make the rural Butler property available to the previous owners at no profit, because they sold it to the county to benefit the Steel Dynamics Inc. project.
Hartman said the county is selling land it does not need to help pay for a highway department site that it does need.
“By selling them to the public, we’re going to put them back on the tax rolls,” County Council President Rick Ring said about the properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.