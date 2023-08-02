Library friends hosting book and media sale
AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will host a book and media sale on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Willennar Administrative Annex, across from the main library.
The early bird hour from 9-10 a.m. will be for Friends of Eckhart Public Library members only. Friends memberships will be available at the door.
Books will be priced at $1 for hardcovers and 50 cents for paperbacks.
Friends of Eckhart Public Library hold a book and media sale on the second Saturday of each month. All proceeds help to fund programming and services of the library.
