DeKalb FFA 2021 district contest winners

These DeKalb FFA members won awards in district competition last weekend and ranked as the top chapter overall. In front, from left, are Olivia Rigby, Bridget Dunn, Colton Eads, Sydney Hefty and Carlie Taylor. In the second row are Carson Carpenter, Jasmine Neuman, Kalyn Heffley and Zoe Reed. In the third row are Evan VanAuken, Addie Towle, Haylee Harvey and Lydia Bennett. In back are Isaiah Hefty, Isaac Schweitzer, Nate Fillenwarth and Brady Long.

WATERLOO — DeKalb FFA hosted Indiana FFA District 3 convention on March 12.

DeKalb FFA members entered 29 different competitions, earning placings ranging from first to sixth.

With those results, DeKalb FFA was named top chapter — based on the highest average of the entire chapter’s placings.

All first-place finishers will be advancing to state in June.

“Congratulations to all members who competed and good luck at state! All of the members’ hard work that they have been putting in has really paid off,” said FFA adviser Leah Hefty.

Results of competitions involving DeKalb FFA members:

Agribusiness Management Demonstration — Nate Fillenwarth and Matthias Hefty, second;

Ag Mechanics Demonstration — Michael Kennedy and Sawyer Maldeney, first;

Ag Sales — Sydney Hefty, first;

Animal Science Demonstration — Carlie Taylor and Kalyn Heffley, second;

Freshman Creed — Matthias Hefty, first;

Discovery Animal Science Demonstration — Isaiah Hefty, first;

Discovery Natural Resources Demonstration — Carson Carpenter and Evan VanAuken, first;

Discovery Public Speaking — Bridget Dunn, second

Discovery Creed — Bridget Dunn, second

Discovery Extemporaneous — Brady Long, second

Discovery Quiz Bowl — Brady Long, Owen Long, Carson Carpenter, and Evan VanAuken, third

Essay — Logen Brand, fifth

Employment Skills — Sydney Hefty, second

Exhibit — Colton Eads, Lucas LaRowe, and Micheal Kennedy, second

Extemporaneous Public Speaking — Olivia Rigby, fifth

Food Science Demonstration — Natalie Schultis and Baylee Doster;

Freshman Extemporaneous Speaking — Isaac Schweitzer, first

Freshman Prepared Public Speaking — Baylee Doster, fifth

Hort and Landscape Demonstration — Alexis Wall and Haylee Harvey, fourth

Leadership Ambassador — Sydney Hefty, first

Multimedia Scrapbook — Lucas Days and Olivia Rigby, third

Natural Resources Demonstration — Lydia Bennet and Zoe Reed, third

Plant and Soil Demonstration — Jasmine Neuman and Addie Towle, first

Prepared Public Speaking — Colton Eads, second

Quiz Bowl — Matthias Hefty, Logen Brand, Isaac Schweitzer and Katelynne Hartsough, first

Talent — Lucas LaRowe, Gabe Kennedy, Micheal Kennedy, Atticus Refner and Issac Garrison, sixth

Scrapbook — Madison Schultis, Natalie Schultis, Olivia Rigby, Zoe Reed, Lydia Bennet, Kendall Close, Kaitlyn Blair, second

Agriscience Junior — first place Titus Refner; second place Silas Refner; and

Agriscience Senior — first Matthias Hefty, second Nate Fillenwarth, third Sydney Hefty.

