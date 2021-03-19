WATERLOO — DeKalb FFA hosted Indiana FFA District 3 convention on March 12.
DeKalb FFA members entered 29 different competitions, earning placings ranging from first to sixth.
With those results, DeKalb FFA was named top chapter — based on the highest average of the entire chapter’s placings.
All first-place finishers will be advancing to state in June.
“Congratulations to all members who competed and good luck at state! All of the members’ hard work that they have been putting in has really paid off,” said FFA adviser Leah Hefty.
Results of competitions involving DeKalb FFA members:
Agribusiness Management Demonstration — Nate Fillenwarth and Matthias Hefty, second;
Ag Mechanics Demonstration — Michael Kennedy and Sawyer Maldeney, first;
Ag Sales — Sydney Hefty, first;
Animal Science Demonstration — Carlie Taylor and Kalyn Heffley, second;
Freshman Creed — Matthias Hefty, first;
Discovery Animal Science Demonstration — Isaiah Hefty, first;
Discovery Natural Resources Demonstration — Carson Carpenter and Evan VanAuken, first;
Discovery Public Speaking — Bridget Dunn, second
Discovery Creed — Bridget Dunn, second
Discovery Extemporaneous — Brady Long, second
Discovery Quiz Bowl — Brady Long, Owen Long, Carson Carpenter, and Evan VanAuken, third
Essay — Logen Brand, fifth
Employment Skills — Sydney Hefty, second
Exhibit — Colton Eads, Lucas LaRowe, and Micheal Kennedy, second
Extemporaneous Public Speaking — Olivia Rigby, fifth
Food Science Demonstration — Natalie Schultis and Baylee Doster;
Freshman Extemporaneous Speaking — Isaac Schweitzer, first
Freshman Prepared Public Speaking — Baylee Doster, fifth
Hort and Landscape Demonstration — Alexis Wall and Haylee Harvey, fourth
Leadership Ambassador — Sydney Hefty, first
Multimedia Scrapbook — Lucas Days and Olivia Rigby, third
Natural Resources Demonstration — Lydia Bennet and Zoe Reed, third
Plant and Soil Demonstration — Jasmine Neuman and Addie Towle, first
Prepared Public Speaking — Colton Eads, second
Quiz Bowl — Matthias Hefty, Logen Brand, Isaac Schweitzer and Katelynne Hartsough, first
Talent — Lucas LaRowe, Gabe Kennedy, Micheal Kennedy, Atticus Refner and Issac Garrison, sixth
Scrapbook — Madison Schultis, Natalie Schultis, Olivia Rigby, Zoe Reed, Lydia Bennet, Kendall Close, Kaitlyn Blair, second
Agriscience Junior — first place Titus Refner; second place Silas Refner; and
Agriscience Senior — first Matthias Hefty, second Nate Fillenwarth, third Sydney Hefty.
