Passenger declines transportation after crash
AUBURN — A woman in late-term pregnancy declined transportation to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident at 2:25 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Touring Drive and West 7th Street, Auburn Police reported.
Shelbie J. Sweet, 22, of Garrett, complained of abdominal and pelvic pain, according to a police report. An ambulance made the scene, but did not transport Sweet.
Sweet was a passenger in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Shauna S. Sweet, 24, of Garrett, which collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Lindsey A. Murphy, 23, of Avilla.
According to a police report, Murphy was traveling north on Touring Drive, entering the left turn lane to go west on 7th Street/S.R. 8. Shauna Sweet was exiting the Speedway gas station to get onto Touring Drive.
Sweet told police she was waved out into traffic by another vehicle on Touring Drive. Sweet started onto Touring Drive and struck the Murphy vehicle head-on.
Seat belts were worn by all occupants. There were no injuries, according to a police report. Damage to both vehicles was estimated to be as much as $10,000.
