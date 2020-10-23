AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association has announced plans for its upcoming trick-or-treat event scheduled for Thursday Oct. 29, from 4-6 p.m.
The event will comply with guidelines from the DeKalb County Health Department and the federal Centers for Disease Control with an aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Participating businesses will be passing out individually wrapped candy outside and following social-distancing guidelines. Participating businesses must have sanitizer available. Business owners are asked to wear masks while handing out candy. People attending are asked to wear masks and encouraged to make them part of their costumes. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask, DABA said.
While waiting in line for treats, patrons are asked to stay at least 6 feet apart and avoid direct contact with other trick-or-treaters. Anyone who has had close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is asked to stay home and not attend the event. Individuals who are experiencing any symptoms related to the symptoms of COVID-19 also are asked to stay home and not attend.
Organizers said DABA is looking forward to bringing the annual Halloween trick-or-treating event to the community and is committed to making it a safe and fun evening.
Following the downtown event, trick-or-treat activities will continue in Auburn neighborhoods from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
