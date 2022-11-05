AUBURN — It’s that time again.
The Children First Center and Auburn Kiwanis Club members will begin baking the popular Erton Manon pumpkin bread recipe the second weekend of November to kick off its annual Holiday Loaf sales.
Each loaf is $5 and is individually wrapped so people may freeze them and enjoy them all year long. The organizations are dedicating this year’s efforts in memory of the beloved Retha (Manon) Butler. She was the daughter of Erton Manon, who is credited with creating the cherished recipe.
Proceeds help support Children First Center services for vulnerable families and children in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
This year, Holiday Loaf will be available as a drive-through purchase in Auburn at the Presbyterian Church located at 111 W. 12th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Drive-through will also be available at the church Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Additionally, people may purchase bread at several local retailers beginning at noon Nov. 11. Children First Center will have the option to pick up at their location at 1610 S. Grandstaff Drive the week following from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last.
Businesses selling Holiday Loaf this year include:
Auburn: Auburn Moose, Ben Davis Ford, Beacon Credit Union (both 7th Street and Grandstaff locations), Carbaugh Jewelers, Classic City NAPA, Community State Bank, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Heimach Senior Center, Hicksville Bank, Mettert’s Water Care, ProFed Credit Union, Shear Expressions Salon, Sprinkling Can, The Star Newspaper, Taylor Rental Center and Shepherd’s Chrysler-Dodge.
Butler: Kaiser’s, NAPA, Donaldson’s Ace Hardware and Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
Corunna: Albright’s Grocery.
Garrett: Beacon Credit Union, Garrett Hardware and Miller’s Market.
Hamilton: Hamilton Village Foods and Farmers State Bank.
Kendallville: Baker’s Fruit & Flower Farm, Community State Bank, Rural King Supply and ProFed Credit Union.
Children First Center thanks all of the dedicated volunteers along with the community for their continued support of helping local families become all they can possibly be. In addition, the group thanks the many organizations that purchase pumpkin bread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.