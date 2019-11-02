AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 13 people for criminal offenses during hearings Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Michael Vorndran of the 1500 block of Waynedale Drive, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, with credit for time served since Aug. 8, for interference with reporting a crime, a Class A misdemeanor. She was fined $1.
Starr Sparkman of the 1100 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was fined $75 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Linda Collins of the 300 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to a total of five years of incarceration, all suspended except three years, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, with an enhancement for being a habitual offender. She was placed on probation for two years and received credit for 197 days she served in jail while the case was pending.
Zachariah Roehm of Auburn received a pair of one year sentences, all suspended except 60 days, for battery and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the sale time. He was placed on probation through Oct. 31, 2020, and was fined $1.
Collin Hummon of the 200 block of East 19th Street, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Travis Nodine of Betz Villas, Auburn, received a pair of 90-day sentences for two counts of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was fined $1.
Michael Glasser of the 200 block of Lincoln Highway West, New Haven, received a 60-day sentence for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor, and a 180-day sentence for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 20 days. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Jason Temple of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for time served since Sept. 28, for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $1. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $1 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Tiffany Hale of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, with credit for 84 days served while the case was pending, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She was fined $1.
Logan Depew of the 600 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was sentenced to three years of incarceration and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Shelby Flauding of the 1000 block of Ontario Lane, Auburn, received a 100-day suspended sentence, up to one year of probation and was fined $1 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jesse Dean of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol content of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Tina Coleman of the 1400 block of South Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor.
