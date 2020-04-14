Officers arrest eight
AUBURN — Local police officers also arrested eight people from April 8-14, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Morgan Paige Cusick, 21, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested April 8 at 3:42 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging her with operating a vehicle without ever having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Walter, 73, of the 300 block of West 17th Street, Auburn, was arrested April 9 at 10:26 p.m. by the Auburn City Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Bussing, 35, of the 800 block of East High Street, Hicksville, Indiana, was arrested April 9 at 11:16 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Duke Green, 39, of the 900 block of East C.R. 640N, Fremont, was arrested April 10 at 1:33 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery, a Class B misdemeanor, and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ryan Tarbell, 41, of the 300 block of York View Lane, Comstock Park, Michigan, was arrested April 11 at 11:36 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Kristina Trittipo, 40, of the 52800 block of Rachel Court, Middlebury, was arrested April 13 at 10:20 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on DeKalb County warrants charging her with dealing in methamphetamine as a Level 2 and Level 3 felony.
John Butler, 49, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested April 13 at 12:31 p.m. on a warrant charging him with child exploitation, a Level 4 felony.
Andrew Kissinger, 43, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested April 14 at 1:27 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
