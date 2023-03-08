INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in the State of Indiana in honor and remembrance of Master Trooper James R. Bailey of Auburn, who was killed in the line of duty Friday.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.