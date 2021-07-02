WATERLOO — As the DeKalb Central school district prepares for students to return to the classroom on Aug. 9, Superintendent Steve Teders Thursday shared back-to-school plans with families and staff.
“The district is busy preparing for the upcoming school year and excited about welcoming all our students back for in-person learning,” Teders said in a letter to DeKalb Central families and staff.
Teders said in addition to preparing for a mask-optional return to school this fall, other guidelines will be revised based on guidance from the DeKalb County Health Department. Teders announced the mask-optional plan at the June 24 school board meeting.
Teders said the district will continue to collaborate with the county health department, as well as being mindful of guidance from the state and federal government.
“The DeKalb County Health Department is encouraging all who are age appropriate to please consider the COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccinations may be a key component to having a successful in-person 2021-22,” Teders added.
Teders said in-person student attendance will be required for extra and co-curricular participation.
Professional Learning Communities for staff will return on Wednesdays, beginning Aug. 11. Each Wednesday the district will run a one-hour delay schedule to allow staff to collaborate and take part in professional development.
“We greatly missed this professional learning time last year and look forward to utilizing this time each week to positively impact student learning,” Teders said.
Teders said all families should expect communication from the district’s transportation department regarding needs and intentions for district transportation. Self-transportation zones at James R. Watson Elementary, McKenney-Harrison Elementary and Waterloo Elementary schools have been reduced and bus service re-instated for many if needed, Teders added.
As with this past year, the federal government is providing free breakfast and lunch throughout the 2021-22 school year, Teders said.
Enrollment and transfer requests for the 2021-22 school year is open and a link is available on the district’s website, dekalbcentral.net.
“As a reminder, DeKalb Central is an open district and would welcome transfer requests from students who live outside the school district,” Teders said.
Registration will be in person for all students. Elementary registration will be July 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Middle school and high school registration will take place July 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
