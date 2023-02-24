WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday entered into agreements with two companies charged with highlighting and promoting the school district and its programs and opportunities.
The board approved a one-year agreement with Niche.com for a cost of $7,990.
Superintendent Steve Teders said Niche.com is a website that receives data from the Indiana Department of Education and other data sources, as well as user reviews about K-12 schools and colleges across America.
Teders said Niche users compare schools and districts, chose a school, research places to live and find employment.
It is the largest school search site in the world, Teders added.
“Premium features for DeKalb Central, if we enter into this agreement, would include adding our own pictures, videos, listing upcoming events like kindergarten and preschool roundup and registration, we would be able to post job openings that exist in the district,” Teders said.
“We would also spotlight various programs, like the Baron Advanced Manufacturing program that the district just launched for the fall of next year. There would be no competing ads or ads showing on Niche, Google and social media, et cetera. These would all be filled with DeKalb Central promotions through their website and attract people who are looking for schools, looking for places to live.”
The cost of entering into the agreement can be offset by just one additional student enrollment, Teders said. He said the district will monitor Niche.com throughout the year to determine its effectiveness and will update the board accordingly.
The board also approved entering into an agreement with Thinkhaus Idea Factory to develop a series of five short videos to help promote the school system and unique programs. The project cost is $19,000-$23,000. Teders said funding is available through already-budgeted dollars from the cancellation of services with Leaders’ Staffing.
Teders said the district first became aware of Thinkhaus during the creation of Baron Advanced Manufacturing. Teders said Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing introduced the district to Thinkhaus, which helped facilitate and create the name and logo for BAM, at Rathburn’s expense.
“I have been impressed with their work and would like to continue working with Thinkhaus in creating additional promotional and marketing materials for the district and each of our schools,” Teders said.
“It will be nice to highlight some of the things we’re really proud of,” said board member Valerie Armstrong.
“I like that we can better control what’s out there on Niche already,” board member Heather Krebs said.
“If you go out and look for DeKalb Central on Niche, you’ll find information about us but it’s all information that they’ve pulled from other sources. The opportunity for us to really control that dialogue that’s out there and make sure it’s accurate information that we’re really highlighting our programs I think is well worth the cost.”
In other business Tuesday:
• The board approved a partnership between the district and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to obtain a K9 for school resource officer Josh Heffelfinger.
The district will use $9,000 from its remaining 2018 Safety and Security Bond fund toward the purchase of the K9. The district also will pay $1,000 annually toward ongoing expenses for the K9.
If Heffelfinger leaves the position of school resource officer within a five-year time frame, the sheriff’s office will reimburse the district for a prorated amount of the $9,000.
“And to be clear, we’ve had a K9 in the schools before so this is nothing new to the district,” said board President Greg Lantz.
• The board voted to accept a $50,000 grant from the Dekko Foundation for the Country Meadow Elementary playground project.
The grant is in the form of a dollar-for-dollar match. For every dollar the district secures from local businesses and individuals, the foundation will send a dollar, in an amount up to $50,000, Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn said.
The matching funds have to be raised after accepting the grant agreement with Dekko up through Sept. 1, the board heard.
The board also voted to accept a $3,500 grant from the Community Foundation of DeKalb County to assist with the purchase of Building Block Curriculum from McGraw-Hill publishers for the district’s preschool. Vaughn said the curriculum is specifically designed to embed mathematical learning in preschool students’ daily activities.
• DeKalb Middle School will offer a summer school math remediation class for eighth-graders.
The focus will be to provide remediation for eighth-graders so they are ready for the rigors of the high school math curriculum, Principal Matt Vince said in a memorandum to the board.
“In the past, we have hire a paraprofessional to provide this support during the summer. However, we feel that we need the experience and expertise of a licensed teacher to do this important work,” Vince added.
• Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider reviewed the district’s 2023 budget, which was approved by the Department of Local Government Finance in December.
Snider noted the state approved what the district advertised for expenses. The district’s advertised budget totaled $42.273 million and was approved at $42.273 million. The 2023 approved budget is $1.149 million, or 2.8%, more than the 2022 budget.
Snider said expected property tax revenue will increase slightly by just over 1% in 2023, compared to 2022. The property tax rate decreased this year by almost 10%, Snider added. However, the assessed valuation increased by 13.75%, which will lead to slightly more property taxes paid by most property owners to the school district, Snider said.
“If a homeowner in DeKalb Central district owned a primary residence with a value of $180,000 and experienced this exact assessed value increase, this would mean the district’s portion of additional dollars paid would go up by $44.55 annually over 2022,” Snider said in a memo to the board.
Snider said the tax rate has been on a continual decline for the past five years as the assessed value has been increasing. This year, it has declined from $0.8931 to $0.8069, Snider said.
• The district has received donations totaling $18,925 since the January board meeting.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirements of high school teacher Barbara Oneal and middle school teacher Anthony Oneal. The board accepted the resignations of: food service employee Cassie Yarian; tech department employee Jonathan Reeves; high school secretary Lori Francis; J.R. Watson Elementary School secretary Sheri Waters; maintenance department employee James Dillinger; high school unified assistant track coach Pauline Gowins; middle school assistant track coach Elizabeth Phillips; middle school assistant track coach Kagan Gentry; middle school volleyball coach Jaclyn Kempf; and middle school paraprofessional Cheral Crister.
The board approved the appointments of: Waterloo long-term substitute Amy Knapp; food service substitute Brenda Trowbridge; middle school assistant drama director Kalib McKown; Waterloo paraprofessional and bus assistant Kirsten Treesh; Waterloo custodian Landon Myers; middle school paraprofessional Lori Schlatter; food service substitute Pam Gordon; middle school food service employee Summer Carter; food service substitute Terri Morr; Waterloo paraprofessional Kara Woods; J.R. Watson secretary Stefanie Lehmann; high school custodian Adrian Bell; middle school custodian Alisa Rayle; middle school food service manager Kaitlyn Ramer; and high school track coach Jessie Garrett.
