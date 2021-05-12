AUBURN — DeKalb County Relay for Life has been rescheduled from its usual May date to Saturday, Aug. 28, from 4-9 p.m. at the James Cultural Center in downtown Auburn.
Organizers said the date change was necessary, as the American Cancer Society has placed restrictions and is not allowing in-person relays until after July 31.
The Aug. 28 event will include registration at 4 p.m., an opening survivor ceremony at 4:30 p.m. and a luminary ceremony at 8 p.m.
A silent auction also is planned with proceeds going to Relay. There will be food trucks, and Cranberry Cottage ice cream parlor will sell food with a percentage of sales going to Relay.
Relay for Life raises funds for the American Cancer Society. Due to the pandemic that caused relays to be canceled last year, and fundraising took a hard hit, organizers said.
They encourage members of the community to support Relay for Life by forming teams to fundraise or by donating to the organization.
Those who wish to sign up or join a team, survivors who wish to register to walk, or those who wish to donate may visit relayforlife.org/dekalbcountyin.
Luminaries may be purchased for $10, and the name of a cancer survivor or one who lost the battle to cancer can be put on the bags and displayed at the Relay event.
For more information on Relay for Life, forming a team, signing as a survivor, purchasing luminaries, donating or becoming a sponsor, please contact Amanda at 908-2917, Connie at 908-0458 or Donna at 925-0507.
