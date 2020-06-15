AUBURN — Three candidates have registered to fill the Auburn Common Council seat left vacant by the recent death of Wayne Madden.
Daniel Braun, Natalie Taylor-Dewitt and Mike Makarewich have signed up, according to DeKalb County Republican Chairman Richard Ring.
Braun is retired as a city firefighter and works as maintenance and safety specialist for Eckhart Public Library.
Taylor-DeWitt volunteers in the Auburn Main Street organization and is a partner and general manager at Taylor Rental Party Plus of Auburn. Mayor Mike Ley appointed her to the Auburn Redevelopment Commission earlier this year.
Ley appointed Makarewich to the Auburn Plan Commission earlier this year. Makarewich also is a member of the Auburn Parks and Recreation Board. He works as a consultant.
Other candidates have until Friday at 6 p.m. to notify Ring of their intention to run for the position. He may be contacted at at 925-0075 or Dekalbchairman17@outlook.com. Candidates must live in Council District 1, which includes much of the north and northeast sides of Auburn.
The new council person will be selected in a caucus Monday at 6 p.m. in DeKalb County Republican headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn. Each candidate will have three minutes to speak.
The two Republican precinct committeemen for Council District 1 will vote to choose the winner. They are Craig Bassett of Union 1 and Norm Hartman of Union 2. In case of a 1-1 vote, Ring will break the tie.
Hartman was elected as Union 2 committeeman on June 2, winning 73% of the vote to 27% for Makarewich. He then appointed Makarewich as his vice committeeman, Ring said.
