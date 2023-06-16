Flu, COVID vaccination, testing clinic announced
AUBURN — The Indiana State Department of Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
This clinic will have bivalent Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and up, bivalent Moderna vaccine for ages 12 and up, and the flu vaccine for ages 3 to 64.
Walk-ins are welcome.
