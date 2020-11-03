There is still much information about co-parenting with a toxic ex, so the series continues with a question: Have you figured out what triggers your toxic ex?
It is important for you to be aware of any triggers, so that you have better control over the anger- and emotion-driven reaction and responses you get from your toxic ex and also to be aware of how you react and respond to them. As an example ... if you know that your ex has a mood change (is triggered) by a common issue of your being late for drop off and/or pick up, then just don't be late. You are then taking away from them that trigger (their possible excuse) that makes them mad or sets them off. They will have to work on finding another one.
Acknowledging things that you may be doing, that are possible triggers for your ex, does not mean that you are in any way responsible for their behavior. It just means that you are possibly the one that can possibly change at least those issues.
Remember, you are protecting yourself and your child(ren) from a toxic ex's angry outbursts, possible unreasonable behavior and possible verbal attacks, that you do not want and that should not happen in front of your child(ren).
As I have said in many previous columns, your co-parenting goal is to co-parent in a way that has the least amount of tension and upset on your child(ren). Drop off and pick up is one of the No. 1 times and opportunities for tension to happen between exes, and is why it is used an example today.
For co-parents who are co-parenting with a toxic ex, I suggest that you really think about what the triggers are, or could be and see if there is a pattern to when upset happens.
You have read in my column before and I say in every workshop, "So much of what we get wrong in co-parenting, is anger- and emotion-driven.” If you look at your own situation, do you see any truth in that statement? I get many many nods of agreement in my workshop and that has also been an "a-ha moment" for some attendees. The reason for that is sometimes we don't see our own anger- and emotion-driven reaction or response to an ex as a problem, because we sometimes think our own reactions are warranted because of what our ex my have said or done.
Here is the thing about this and how it can possibly relate to your dealing with a toxic ex. If they push a button and you lash out with an anger- and emotion-driven reaction or response, they win. You are trying to put boundaries in place by taking control, but if you react or respond out of control, your toxic ex may not take you seriously.
To reach a goal of setting boundaries, you will need to remove anger and emotion and stay calm and in control when dealing with a/your toxic ex. This is also the reaction and response that your child(ren) will most probably see and the example you are setting for how to deal with difficult situations and difficult people. I hope you all have a great week.
