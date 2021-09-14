Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.